Woman, 3 pets escape house fire in east San Antonio

Officials said two dogs and a cat were rescued but two other cats are unaccounted for.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman and three of her pets escaped a house fire Wednesday morning on the city's east side, officials said.

Around 9:15 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Olney Drive for a house fire. Officials said the homeowner ran out of her house and called 911 when she noticed the fire.

