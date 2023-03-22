Woman, 3 pets escape house fire in east San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A woman and three of her pets escaped a house fire Wednesday morning on the city's east side, officials said.
Around 9:15 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Olney Drive for a house fire. Officials said the homeowner ran out of her house and called 911 when she noticed the fire.
Officials said two dogs and a cat were rescued but two other cats are unaccounted for.
Fire officials said they do not know the cause of the fire at this time. There was damage to the back of the house and parts of the attic.