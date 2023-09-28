Witte prepares visitors for eclipse with safe viewing experience

Those visitors who wish to join in the eclipse viewing will receive a complimentary set of eclipse glasses for safe viewing.

SAN ANTONIO — The Witte Museum will provide a safe viewing experience during the annular solar eclipse this October and a party afterwards where visitors can prepare for the next total eclipse occurring this spring.

The viewing experience will take place Oct. 14 around 10:23 a.m. when the annual eclipse begins continuing to the peak "ring of fire" around 11:54 a.m., according to their website.

Those visitors who wish to join in the eclipse viewing will receive a complimentary set of eclipse glasses with an admission ticket to the museum. Visitors who arrive early can enjoy the museum until an announcement is made notifying guests to venture outdoors for the eclipse maximum, the website says.

Once the eclipse has concluded the party continues as guests create eclipse-inspired art and see real meteorites in the New Discoveries: Welcome to Earth exhibit. This after eclipse event is called Last Contact Party taking place from 1 to 4 p.m.