Witnesses rush to help driver, passenger after crash near downtown

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash near downtown, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday between Brazos and Laredo Street.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle was moving south on Brazos at a high rate of speed when it hit a parked car.

The vehicle that hit the parked car rolled onto its side, injuring both the driver and the passenger who were both in their 40s, police said.