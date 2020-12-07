Witnesses rush to help driver, passenger after crash near downtown

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash near downtown, San Antonio police said.
The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday between Brazos and Laredo Street.
Witnesses told police that a vehicle was moving south on Brazos at a high rate of speed when it hit a parked car.
The vehicle that hit the parked car rolled onto its side, injuring both the driver and the passenger who were both in their 40s, police said.
Witnesses ran to the crash to help the victims and authorities transported the driver, passenger to a local hospital in stable condition.
