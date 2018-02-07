Police say they found the body of a man at a park on the east side early Monday morning.

Police say a witness walking into the bathroom at Fernando Herrera Park spotted the body around 6:30 a.m. Monday. The body was surrounded by blood and the shooting appears to have happened in the bathroom stall at an earlier time.

Police say they are still investigating and do not know the man’s identity or any possible suspects. They do say the situation may have involved a drug deal.

This is a developing story and further updates will be added as they are received.

