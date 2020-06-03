SAN ANTONIO — Confusion and chaos took over a downtown San Antonio bank after a screaming man stormed the building this week.

Lisa York said she was inside the IBC Bank downtown Tuesday morning when she heard screaming and commotion behind her.

"My back was towards the door and then I saw the man," York said.

The man, who has not been identified by police, was seen running through the bank frantically.

"He yelled that someone was trying to kill him and that he was hiding for protection," York said. "He just started ranting things, weird things, like you know he could be in here because this is America and that this is a free country. So basically the security people said, 'You have to leave, you can't be in this building.'"

In a San Antonio Police report, officers noted that the man started throwing furniture and other items inside the bank.

Meanwhile, York said, staff members were telling people to get inside the offices and lock the doors.

"We were in there for about 10 minutes, then we saw him lock himself inside an office and that's when everybody was like, 'Now it's your time to go, everybody just leave,'" she said.

Everyone made it out safely. San Antonio Police waited for mental health officers to arrive on scene and take the man into custody. The 29-year-old man is not facing charges at this time.

York was just one of several witnesses who caught the chaos on camera.

"I think my biggest takeaway is just being trained in a situation like, what would you do? What would be the best outcome to handle a situation to where you're preventing harm and danger to the other people?"

