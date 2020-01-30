SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help in finding a woman who police say may have been kidnapped.

The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. Thursday near Roosevelt and Steves Avenue on the city's south side.

A witness saw a woman, possibly her 20s, being pushed inside a white Jeep by two males.

Officers responded to the area but were unable to track down the vehicle. The witness was able to capture a photo of the vehicle, as seen below:

SAPD

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact police at (210) 207-7273.