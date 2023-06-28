With the heat comes major risks to your health

This heat can come with major risks to your health and is sending hundreds of Texans to the emergency room.

SAN ANTONIO — With another day of triple digit temperatures expected in San Antonio, the heat continues to be in issue across the southern part of the United States.

More than 62 million Americans are under excessive heat watches across the country.

The CDC is reporting 837 heat related visits per 100,000 visits just this week alone. That's compared to 639 visits during the same period last year.

Each year, about 67,000 Americans are sent to the ER due to heat and more than 9,000 are hospitalized. Children younger than four and adults over 60 are most at risk for heat related illnesses.

In 2022, 33 children died of vehicular heat stroke.

And this year, there have already been eight heatstroke deaths in cars, with one here in Texas.

That's why later on Wednesday, San Antonio's Fire Chief and local health leaders are holding an event to raise awareness about hot car dangers.

They say you should never leave a child alone in a car, not even for a minute. It’s also important to create reminders so you know your child is in the back seat with you.

You can place your phone, brief case or purse in the back seat when traveling with your kids. And if you see a child or pet inside a hot car, call 9-1-1 immediately.

“I don't know," said Richard, a local resident. "It just seems like it's getting hotter and hotter. But, you know, long as you stay cool, hydrate, you know, hey, you know, it's all fun. You know, you can have fun out here. Lots to do.''

“So yeah, it's, it's really, really hot," said another local. "So tomorrow we're actually leaving the country, going to Canada, so we get a break. Much deserved and much needed.”

The National Weather Service says the increased danger persists because of record nighttime lows as well.