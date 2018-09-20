SAN ANTONIO — If the Edwards Aquifer is over 670 feet, as it is now, why are we still in Stage 2 water restrictions, you may be wondering.

Here's the reason: when we are in a drought, and the 10-day average of the aquifer drops below 660 feet, SAWS enters Stage 1 restrictions. When it drops below 650 feet, it goes to Stage 2.

However, when the aquifer is being replenished like in the past few weeks and is on the way up, SAWS waits until the 10-day average has stayed above those trigger levels for about 15 days, per city ordinance, before coming out of each stage. SAWS predicts the change in stage should then take place around October 1st. For the Edwards Aquifer Authority and how they change their stages, things are a little different.

Edwards Aquifer Authority said they have the similar triggers to SAWS Stage 1 and Stage 2. SAWS is a permit holder and their restrictions apply to permit holders for the Edwards Aquifer water. So permit holders can choose whether or not to pass those restrictions on to their permit holders.

The Edwards Aquifer Authority (EAA) staff confirmed that on Thursday, the San Antonio Pool was above the Stage 2 threshold for conditions. EAA staff monitor water levels at the Uvalde County Index Well, the Bexar County Index Well, and discharge at Comal and San Marcos springs to evaluate aquifer levels and spring discharge trends.

The San Antonio Pool is now in Stage 1 critical period.

Stage 1 of the EAA drought plan requires Edwards groundwater permit holders in Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays, and Medina counties to reduce their annual authorized pumping amount by 20 percent. Stage 1 reductions apply to all Edwards Aquifer groundwater permit holders authorized to pump more than three acre-feet annually. All affected permit holders must also report their pumping totals to the EAA monthly.

In order for the Edwards Aquifer Authority to come out of Stage 1, not only does the aquifer have to rise above 660 feet, but the Comal Springs flow needs to be above 225 cubic feet per second. And with more rain on the way, they say that will likely happen before the end of the month.

More information on Stage 1 requirements is available by calling the EAA Critical Period Team at (866) 931-3239 or by visiting the EAA website at www.edwardsaquifer.org.

© 2018 KENS