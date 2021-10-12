Winterizing your home ahead of another cold winter

AdvantaClean has easy ways to winterize your home and save you money

SAN ANTONIO — Local homeowners can expect to pay a lot more on their heating bills this winter as prices surge worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels.

The U.S. government recently announced it expects households to see their heating bills jump by as much as 54 percent compared to last winter.

The biggest reason for this winter’s higher heating bills is the recent increase in prices for energy commodities after they dropped to multi-year lows in 2020.

U.S. natural gas has climbed to its highest price since 2014 and is up roughly 90 percent over the last year. The wholesale price of heating oil has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

Now that December is here and temperatures are dropping, this is the time that residents need to start preparing their homes for winter.

Indoor air quality experts with AdvantaClean in San Antonio are providing tips to keep their homes properly insulated and lower their heating bills this winter.

Top five tips to cut costs and winterize your home

Windows – Check for leaks around the edges where the window is hinged, slides or meets another unit. Clean the tracks of any debris that might be interfering with seals. Lock windows once winter sets in and apply a quality exterior caulk to seal any leaks.

Doors – Feel around the perimeter of the door for any cooler air coming in. Check the weatherstripping around the door, including the door sweep attached to the bottom. Apply exterior-grade caulking to seal gaps if necessary.

Attics, Basements and Crawlspaces – Leaky ductwork is a primary escape route for warm air, so inspect all visible ductwork openings that can be easily accessed. Check for any holes that go through the main floor to the basement or attic, for small openings in the ductwork, electrical or plumbing connection. Caulk or foam around them or use foil tape or mastic to seal any leaks.

Pipes – Disconnect, drain and store any garden hoses as the weather turns cold. Any exposed water pipes in uninsulated spaces such as in a crawlspace, attic, or exterior wall should be protected with foam insulating sleeves. Burst pipes from freezing can cause some of the most expensive repairs in the home.

HVAC – Change air filters on a regular basis. Operate the system on the "auto" fan setting on the thermostat. Ensure proper airflow by inspecting ducts for dust buildup and obstructions. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, HVAC preventative maintenance can help save homeowners up to 25-percent in energy cost.

Dropping temperatures, rising costs