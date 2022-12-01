Winterfest promises 40,000 pounds of snow, Santa in a hot rod plus the Grinch!

Join Baptist Health System for Winterfest Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at North Central Baptist Hospital.

SAN ANTONIO — Guess who's coming to San Antonio on Saturday in a snazzy hot rod?

Santa and Mrs. Claus plan to show up at North Central Baptist Hospital’s 17th annual Winterfest San Antonio holiday event. And they’ll bring even more snow than last year with them to this year’s event – 40,000 pounds to be exact.

Everyone is invited to attend.

Bill Waechter, president of North Central Baptist Hospital, said he is proud the hospital can host the large-scale event for families to help kick off the holiday season with hope and happiness.

“Winterfest is especially meaningful to us at North Central Baptist Hospital where we have our Baptist Children’s Hospital,” Waechter said. “Our community looks forward to this event each year and this is our way to bring much-needed fun, smiles and cheer to families. “Many families continue to recover from loss during the pandemic over the last few years. It is our privilege to bring holiday happiness to our community again,” he said. “Kids will be excited to get to watch Santa arrive in a hot rod this year. This event delights children and adults every time,” Waechter added.

This year’s Winterfest promises all of its traditional festivities including:

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrival in a hot-rod truck

The Grinch will be there

40,000 pounds of real snow for kids to play in

FREE photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Carnival rides & family fun

Holiday shopping from local artisans

Performances by local singers, musicians & dancers

Delicious food & drink for purchase from local restaurants and food trucks

Winterfest will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, on the grounds of North Central Baptist Hospital located at 520 Madison Oak Drive.

Tickets are just $5 and include a raffle ticket. Or for $10 you get an all-access pass (which includes a photo of Santa, all-day carnival rides, snow slide rides.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Brighton Center, a nonprofit that serves children in San Antonio with disabilities and developmental delays.

Get your tickets now at www.winterfestivalsa.com.

Santa Claus is coming to town! Join us this Saturday, Dec. 3rd at North Central Baptist Hospital. Ride the rides, enjoy... Posted by WinterFest SA on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.