Winter weather making way through South Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Winter weather is making its way through South Texas Monday morning.

The Hill Country will be under a Winter Storm Warning starting at 9 a.m., with freezing rain expected.

As the temperatures continue to drop, it could make for some dangerous driving conditions.

The National Weather Service says if you have to travel on Monday, head out early because by about noon, road conditions may be getting bad.

This may also be the case for folks living north of Loop 1604.

Bexar County is under a Winter Storm Advisory.

The roads in the Hill Country may be okay to drive on because it's been warm recently, but it’s important to look out for the bridges and overpasses, as they might collect water and freeze.

This might be the case until about Wednesday.

AAA Experts say:

If you’re driving on a bridge or overpass, try not to swerve

No sudden movements

In icy conditions, don’t slam on your brakes

Apply gentle pressure

If you find yourself skidding, keep steering in the direction you want to go

AAA also suggests delaying any travel until conditions improve.

But if you have to head out, let your loved ones know where you’re going and what time you plan to get there.

It’s also a good idea to give yourself time and space between you and other cars.

Check your tire pressure and tread and fill up your gas tank to at least half full.

Ice on power lines and branches may also be an issue in the eastern Hill Country into Wednesday.

