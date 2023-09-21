Winning $2 million Powerball Power Play ticket sold in Lytle

The Texas Lottery posted on Twitter/X that the winning $2 million ticket was sold at a location in Lytle.

SAN ANTONIO — One lucky person claimed a huge jackpot in the Texas Lottery Powerball Power Play.

The winner added the Powerball Power Play to their ticket.

For an additional $1 per play, the Power Play feature can multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 times. The multiplier number is randomly selected before each drawing.

The first Texas Lottery ticket was sold in 1992, and since then the Texas Lottery has generated $37.5 billion in revenue for the state while distributing $82 billion in prizes.

The Texas Lottery offers several entertaining games for lottery players some of those games include Powerball, Mega Millions, and Lotto Texas.

