Wine taste testing, food fesetival coming to San Antonio

The Tasting Texas Wine and Food Festival is coming to Texas at the end of October! 🍷

SAN ANTONIO — Wine lovers, a wine tasting event will be coming to San Antonio in October! It's time to get your pallets ready!

The four-day Tasting Texas Wine and Food Festival will showcase foods from new Texan chefs as well as national all-stars, the organizations said. The 'big-as-Texas' Culinary Market will feature more than 100 award-winning chefs at Travis Park from Oct. 28-30.

The events will start at 11 a.m. and go through 6 p.m. for all three days. On Oct. 29, the event will hold a top shelf tequila tasting at the River Walk.

Here are some of the A-list roster headliners, the full roster will be announced this summer the organizations said:

Rick Bayless, Chicago: Michelin star-, Top Chef Master- and James Beard Awards-winning celebrity chef

Chicago: Michelin star-, Top Chef Master- and James Beard Awards-winning celebrity chef Steve McHugh, San Antonio: four-time James Beard Award Nominee for Best Chef: Southwest and James Beard Finalist for Best Chef: Texas

San Antonio: four-time James Beard Award Nominee for Best Chef: Southwest and James Beard Finalist for Best Chef: Texas Esaul Ramos Jr., San Antonio: Texas Monthly’s 50 Best BBQ Joints Honoree and James Beard Award Semifinalist for Best Chef: Texas

San Antonio: Texas Monthly’s 50 Best BBQ Joints Honoree and James Beard Award Semifinalist for Best Chef: Texas Emiliano Marentes, El Paso:, James Beard Award Semifinalist for Best Chef: Texas and featured on Hulu’s “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” and Texas Monthly’s “The Ultimate Texas Tacopedia”

El Paso:, James Beard Award Semifinalist for Best Chef: Texas and featured on Hulu’s “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” and Texas Monthly’s “The Ultimate Texas Tacopedia” Alex Raij, New York:, James Beard Awards Semifinalist for Best Chef in America, and Nominee for Outstanding Restaurateur

New York:, James Beard Awards Semifinalist for Best Chef in America, and Nominee for Outstanding Restaurateur Finn Walter, Lubbock: James Beard Award Semifinalist for Best Chef: Texas

The James Beard Foundation, Visit San Antonio and Culinaria partnered together for delicious food and to highlight marginalized communities, according to the organizations. The proceeds from the event will benefit the James Beard Foundation scholarship programs.

“It’s no secret that San Antonio is a phenomenal food destination, being the birthplace of Tex-Mex Cuisine and recently named a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy,” said Suzanne Taranto Etheredge, President & CEO of Culinaria. “Tasting Texas is a natural evolution of our more than 20 years promoting San Antonio’s talented chefs and hidden culinary gems and we welcome the James Beard Foundation to highlight the high caliber of chefs from all backgrounds.”