Photos posted to Twitter by the Houston Fire Department showed the platform near the top of the building.

HOUSTON — Two workers were rescued Wednesday after being stranded on an unstable platform while they were cleaning windows on a highrise near downtown.

The Houston Fire Department said they were able to rescue the workers at 3131 Memorial Court, which is near Buffalo Bayou at Memorial and Montrose.

It's unclear what happened to the platform.

Rescue teams repelled from the roof with ropes to secure the two workers.

The workers were not injured during the incident.