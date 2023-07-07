Window smashed at 7-Eleven near downtown, ATM wrapped in chains and stolen

Police say a window was smashed, then a chain wrapped around the cash machine, and it was dragged out of the store by the suspects.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A robbery near downtown was thwarted by police Monday morning.

Police say the store window was smashed at the 7-Eleven on the 1300 block of W Hildebrand near I-10 around 6:13 a.m., then a chain was wrapped arounf the ATM and it was dragged out of the store, then put inside a truck.

The four men were all wearing black, according to police.

Initially, one of the men walked inside the store and walked towards the cash machine. A second man reportedly smashed the front window from the outside and began to wrap a chain around the ATM, with help from the man inside the store.

#Breaking We’re here at a 7 Eleven off of I10 at Hildebrand where police are investigating the theft of a ATM machine. @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/gEDn6LYLl5 — Sarah Duran (@_SarahDuran) July 10, 2023

A third man then attached the chain to a truck parked outside. A fourth man drove away in the truck, yanking the ATM a few feet beofre exiting his truck and putting the ATM inside it.

Police say the men took off but they have since recovered the ATM and possibly have at least one person detained so far.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.