SAN ANTONIO - The arrest affidavits connected to a narcotics roundup in the 600 block of Morningview Drive in east San Antonio offer a close-up look at a massive, months-long investigation, that has resulted in 14 arrests so far.

San Antonio police and other agencies with the Violent Crime Task Force swooped into the area expecting trouble.

With heavy armor and EMS backup, they locked down the block to put a stop to a problem that has been plaguing the area for years.

"This effort, I believe, will change the tone and tenor of things that have happened here on Morningview," San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

The arrest affidavits offer a window into a world many people never see, a snapshot of a block where drug deals are conducted in the open, day and night.

With help from informants and undercover officers, police have been able to buy crack cocaine, curbside, for months.

Four of those arrested are facing enhanced charges of dealing in a "Drug Free Zone," because both Gates Elementary and the Wheatley Sports Complex are less than 1,000 ft. away.

Most of those arrested do not live in the immediate area.

“They're not all from this block. They're all from other parts of the city, for the most part. They come here to sell their drugs," McManus said.

Most are known gang members, and some have criminal histories going back years, according to arrest records.

“Many of these individuals have violent criminal histories, so this is another good reason they are off the streets," McManus said.

The affidavits indicate at least one displayed a handgun while making a deal.

The police chief believes the arrests will make a difference because the task force developed the cases carefully. The affidavits detail how surveillance cameras were rolling, capturing video and audio recordings of all of the transactions.

With regard to the future, McManus said police will be vigilant as new drug dealers try to take over the territory of those who have been arrested.

“We understand what happens when we take people off the street. We understand that there's a vacuum, and that vacuum is often filled,” McManus said.

With regard to the future, Thursday at 6 p.m. there will be a community meeting at the southeast SAPD Substation at 3635 E. Houston St. Police said everyone concerned about building a better, safer, drug-free community is welcome to show up and be a part of the process.

San Antonio police released this summary of those arrested:

"The following is the most up to date information we have regarding Thursday's operation. Below are the individuals who were arrested as a result of the operation."

Pope, Cornell : "Warrant for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 <1 gram="" in="" drug-free="" zone,="" warrant="" for="" evading="" arrest,="" warrant="" for="" felon="" possession="" of="" firearm="" and="" warrant="" for="" possession="" of="" marijuana="" 0-2="">

: "Warrant for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 <1 gram="" in="" drug-free="" zone,="" warrant="" for="" evading="" arrest,="" warrant="" for="" felon="" possession="" of="" firearm="" and="" warrant="" for="" possession="" of="" marijuana="" 0-2=""> Debrow, Thomas : "Warrant for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 1-4 grams"

: "Warrant for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 1-4 grams" Lewis, Jahvann : "Warrant for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 1-4 grams"

: "Warrant for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 1-4 grams" Chandler, Michael : "Warrant for Man/Del CS PG1 1-4 grams, warrant for Man/Del CS PG 1 <1 gram="" in="" drug="" free="">

: "Warrant for Man/Del CS PG1 1-4 grams, warrant for Man/Del CS PG 1 <1 gram="" in="" drug="" free=""> Wilson, Danail : "Warrant for Man/Del CS PG1 1-4 grams, warrants for Man/Del CS PG 1 <1 gram="" in="" drug="" free="" zone="">

: "Warrant for Man/Del CS PG1 1-4 grams, warrants for Man/Del CS PG 1 <1 gram="" in="" drug="" free="" zone=""> Robinson, La Tarrel : "Warrants for Man/Del CS PG 1 <1 gram="" in="" drug-free="" zone="">

: "Warrants for Man/Del CS PG 1 <1 gram="" in="" drug-free="" zone=""> Chase, Ernest : "Warrants for Man/Del CS PG 1 <1 gram="" in="" drug-free="" zone="" x2,="" new="" charge="" for="" felon="" poss.="" of="">

: "Warrants for Man/Del CS PG 1 <1 gram="" in="" drug-free="" zone="" x2,="" new="" charge="" for="" felon="" poss.="" of=""> Gant, Robert : "Warrant for Man/Del CS PG 1 <1 gram="" in="" drug-free="">

: "Warrant for Man/Del CS PG 1 <1 gram="" in="" drug-free=""> Jones, Charles : "Warrant for Possession of Marijuana 4 oz. to 5 lbs."

: "Warrant for Possession of Marijuana 4 oz. to 5 lbs." Stevenson, Seabron : "Warrant for Man/Del CS PG 1 <1 gram="" in="" drug-free="">

: "Warrant for Man/Del CS PG 1 <1 gram="" in="" drug-free=""> Slack, Nathaniel : "Charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance PG1 4-200 grams"

: "Charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance PG1 4-200 grams" Holland, Jack : "Warrants for Theft by Check $20-$500, Poss W/I Del CS PG1 4-200 grams, Theft <$1500>

: "Warrants for Theft by Check $20-$500, Poss W/I Del CS PG1 4-200 grams, Theft <$1500> Barrientes, Robert : "Warrant for Evading in Vehicle"

: "Warrant for Evading in Vehicle" Campbell, Rashi: "Municipal court warrant"

Pope, Debrow, Lewis, Chandler and Jones have reportedly bonded out of Bexar County jail as of Friday evening.

