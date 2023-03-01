Windcrest home total loss after heavy flames consume structure

It happened just before 3 a.m. on the northeast-side of town.

WINDCREST, Texas — Heavy flames from a fire inside a northeast-side home have destroyed the house making it a total loss.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of Faircrest Drive in Windcrest.

Firefighters were met with heavy flames and immediately requested help from surrounding agencies.

Details are limited at this time but it is obvious that the home is a total loss.

The damage to the roof of the structure could be seen from the street.

No word on any injuries from the blaze.

