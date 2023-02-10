Win trip to Super Bowl LVIII by using your H-E-B Visa Signature credit card

Every eligible Visa purchase made using your card allows you to earn cash back and also gives you a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVIII, thanks to Visa.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — What would you say if we told you that everytime you used your H-E-B Visa Signature credit card, you'd get a chance to go to Super Bowl LVIII?

H-E-B says that every eligible Visa purchase you make using your card from September 25 until November 10 is an entry for your chance to win that trip.

"No matter where they shop, each eligible Visa transaction will be automatically entered for a chance to win prizes, including a trip to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11," said H-E-B Newsroom. "One grand prize winner will win two tickets to Super Bowl LVIII, which includes travel, hotel accommodations, and other prizes. Secondary winners will receive a selection of merchandise and other prizes. Winners will be randomly selected during a drawing later this year and will be notified via phone or email."

For full Official Rules including details on non-purchase entries, go to www.bethemvpsweepstakes.com.

Super Bowl LVIII will be on February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The game will air on KENS 5.

RELATED STORY: 2024 Super Bowl halftime show headliner revealed

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking for ways to go big that show our appreciation and provide more ways to save for our amazing customers,” said Ashwin Nathan, H-E-B Group Vice President of Marketing.

The H-E-B Visa Signature® Credit Card was launched earlier this year. It gives customers unlimited cash back on groceries and everyday purchases, with flexible redemption options along with additional benefits and no annual fee1.

You can check to see if you're eligible for the H-E-B credit card by filling out the application online or through the Imprint app. Learn more about the H-E-B Visa Signature® credit card at www.heb.com/credit.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.