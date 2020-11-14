Concerns for welfare of woman who asked Wimberley clerk to call 911

The woman, around 30 years old, entered the Valero convenience store at 9435 Ranch Road 12 in Wimberley around 2:50 a.m. on Saturday.

WIMBERLEY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office has concerns for a woman’s welfare and is asking for the public’s help in locating her.

She passed a note to the clerk asking her to call 911 for help before leaving in a white vehicle in an unknown direction, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle was described as “box-looking,” but there is no further description.

The woman is described as approximately 5 feet tall, thin, with strawberry blond or faded pink dyed hair and tattoos on both arms. She was last seen wearing a white blouse, white shorts and a white hat.

Deputies said she may reside somewhere in the area as the store clerk recognized her as an occasional customer.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Chase Fuller at chase.fuller@co.hays.tx.us or call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-8466.