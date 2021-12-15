Wilson County jury sentences man to life in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child

A Wilson County jury then heard evidence, including the testimony of the two children he admitted to molesting.

SAN ANTONIO — A Wilson County jury has sentenced a man to life in prison for the aggravated sexual assault of a child.

A Facebook post from the 81st judicial district attorney's office said Matthew Rose opted to plead guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child.

Rose was a family friend to both of the victim's families and was facing anywhere from five years to live in prison for the sexual assaults and two to 20 years for the indecency with a child counts, the Facebook post said.

Rose will be serving the sentences concurrently and will be eligible for parole after 30 years.