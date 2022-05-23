Police say a woman driving with two juveniles in the wrong-way vehicle were killed as well as a man driving in the other vehicle.

WILMER, Texas — Four people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 45 southeast of Dallas on Sunday night, police said.

Police on Monday morning were still investigating what led to the crash, which happened around 11:45 p.m. on I-45 in Wilmer.

Wilmer police officials said they got a call from Ferris police at 11:43 p.m. about a wrong-way crash on I-45, just south of Mars Road. A driver was reportedly going north in the southbound lanes and struck another vehicle head-on.

Wilmer police got to the scene a few minutes later.

Police said there was a woman and two juveniles in the wrong-way vehicle, and all three had died at the scene. A man driving the other vehicle was also killed.

The man's vehicle also had two juveniles, who were taken to a hospital, police said. The juveniles were expected to recover.

Monday morning, Palestine Independent School District said in a Facebook post that Michael Coyne, a teacher and coach at Palestine Junior High, was the man who died in the crash. The district said Coyne along with his two juvenile passengers -- two students in Palestine ISD -- were returning from the Dallas Mavericks game on Sunday when they were struck by the other vehicle.

Palestine ISD said the two juveniles in Coyne's vehicle were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"We extend our condolences to Coach Coyne's family, friends and students," the Facebook post by Palestine ISD read.

The names, excluding Coyne, and the ages of the victims have not been released.

Two other vehicles were "clipped" in the crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, but no other injuries were reported.

DPS said its department is working to determine if alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash.

DPS said the investigation is ongoing.