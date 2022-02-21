Willie Nelson cancels March show in Fort Worth, publicist says due to COVID safety concerns

The country music legend has canceled a slew of shows for his 2022 tour.

FORT WORTH, Texas — If you were looking forward to watching Willie Nelson in a few weeks, you'll have to wait a bit longer.

The country music legend has canceled a slew of shows for his 2022 tour, and one of those cancellations was at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth.

The concert had been scheduled for Saturday, March 19, and is among at least nine total shows that were canceled.

Nelson's publicist told Billboard magazine the cancellations were due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

“We are canceling our indoor headline shows until the COVID situation improves, as the safety of the audience and Willie and his touring personnel are of the utmost importance,” his publicist told the magazine in a statement.

His publicist added that they will look into rescheduling the shows when possible.

Two shows in San Antonio on March 21 and 22 were also canceled.