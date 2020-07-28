Williamson County deputies searching for man last seen in Granger

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a missing man.
Deputies said Mark Yarbrough, 63, was last seen on Monday, July 27, at around 5 a.m. near CR 327 in Granger, Texas. The WCSO said Yarbrough failed to show up at his friend's house in Granger, Texas, late Monday night. His vehicle was found on his friend's property, along with the car keys and his wallet.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call 911.
