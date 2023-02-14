Will you be mine? Tiny Valentine babies at Methodist Children's Hospital

Check out these little cuties in their heart-day attire!

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — There is absolutely nothing cuter than tiny little babies dressed up for Valentine's Day!

Check out these adorable newborns at Methodist Children’s Hospital

Meet San Antonio’s newest little valentines, Maverick Gorena and Riley Marie Henning, donned in dapper heart-day attire, and already bringing joy and love to their parents, NICU staff, and physicians.

“We were anxiously waiting for her. It was a quick and unforgettable experience, both the pregnancy and delivery,” said Riley’s mother, Ashley Henning.

Methodist Children’s Hospital is the hospital with the most births in San Antonio, with over 6,400 babies delivered last year.

The hospital says they are dedicated to providing exceptional care to families and newborns in San Antonio, with the latest technology and highly trained team of pediatric experts.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.