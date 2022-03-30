The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency is ordering mandatory evacuations for those in the Wears Valley and Walden's Creek areas.

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. — ***The Sevier Co. EMA has created a dynamic map people can access and type their address into at this link, which will show if you are in the evacuation area. The Pigeon Forge Community Center at 170 Community Center Drive and the Seymour Heights Christian Church at 122 Boyds Creek Highway are open to help people displaced by the fire.***

UPDATE (3/31: 10:57 A.M.): According to Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and Senator Art Swan, the Wears Valley fire is now 3,700 acres and 5% contained.

71 fire departments are responding to the fire with 100 pieces of fire apparatus. Evacuation orders remain in place for the Hatcher Mountain fire.

The construction worker who was injured yesterday is reportedly "okay" and no other injuries have been reported.

Eight helicopters and a fixed-wing aircraft are expected to help out with the fire today.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued in Wears Valley as crews work to contain a now 3,700-acre wildfire at the Hatcher Mountain Road and Indigo Lane area.

The EMA is ordering mandatory evacuations for those in the Wears Valley and Waldens Creek areas. The EMA created a dynamic map people can access and type their address into at this link, which will show if you are in the evacuation area.

Some 11,000 homes were evacuated starting Wednesday afternoon, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said.

Also, some 100-plus structures have been "affected," the mayor said, including many that were completely destroyed. Many homes and cabins were in the path of the fire.

I have spoken with Mayor Larry Waters & the state is providing resources to battle the wildfires in Sevier County. If you are near Sevier County, please remain alert and up-to-date by following @EMASevier. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 31, 2022

Sevier County EMA said property damage assessments will begin soon but requested people stop calling 911 to get property damage information. It said residents and visitors needing general information (not insurance company calls) can call 865-774-3899. It asked to reserve 911 for emergencies only.

Residents and visitors needing general information, or having information to provide, on areas affected by the Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire may call 865-774-3899. (No insurance company calls, please.)



Please call 911 for EMERGENCIES ONLY. — Sevier County EMA (@EmaSevier) March 31, 2022

EMA also asked for people to refrain from bringing donations to any locations until it provides information for money and supplies donations later Thursday afternoon.

At 11:35 a.m. Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture said crews are taking advantage of the rain to temper the fire and develop a containment line.

(1 of 2) Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire (Sevier County) UPDATE -

🔺23 TDA Division of Forestry personnel, 5 dozers, 8 pumpers/engines on scene.

🔺Taking advantage of precip to temper fire and aggressively develop dozer containment line on the west and north flanks. — TN Dept. of Ag (@TNAgriculture) March 31, 2022

As of 1 a.m. Thursday, the fire evacuation circle had been extended for the Dupont Area from South Rogers Road to the Blount County line of Sevier County. It is unclear if this evacuation is for the same Wears Valley fire or a different one within the Wears Valley evacuation zone.

"If you are unsure if you are in this area, you should evacuate," the EMA said.

Knoxville Fire Department also sent two additional engine companies with eight firefighters to assist with the Sevier County wildfires. KFD also said they will help rotate members to allow firefighters time to rest.

Update to the Sevier county wildfire- Overnight KFD sent two additional engine companies with 8 members to assist. The situation in the county remains fluid and KFD is standing by to assist as needed. Likely, at some point we will rotate members to provide much needed rest. — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) March 31, 2022

Shelters have been established at the Pigeon Forge Community Center located at 170 Community Center Drive and at Seymour Heights Christian Church at 122 Boyds Creek Highway to help anyone displaced by the fire.

The Sevierville Convention Center at 202 Gists Creek Road is also now open as an evacuation shelter for persons displaced by the Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire in Wears Valley. Additional shelters may be opened as needed, according to Sevier County EMA.

The Red Cross is helping the Sevier County EMA with an evacuation center at the Pigeon Forge Community Center.

Wears Valley Road/Highway 321 is closed between Pigeon Forge and Townsend as crews respond to the fire. The Pigeon Forge Police Department said the closure extends to Pigeon Forge city limits, and no traffic will be allowed to travel into Wears Valley from Pigeon Forge until further notice.

Attacking the fire from above. We’ll be live with updates on ⁦⁦@wbir⁩ at 4,5,6. pic.twitter.com/1UqanMewTT — Katelyn Keenehan WBIR (@katelynkeenehan) March 30, 2022

Multiple buildings in the fire zone could be seen fully engulfed in flames. Sevier County spokesperson Perrin Anderson said at least 35 structures have been affected as of 8:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, the county said it is going to be using controlled back burns to remove fuel in hopes of stopping the fire from spreading to the main road.

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said a contractor working excavation on a home near the fire was injured. He said the biggest concern is the windy and dry weather that's still ahead, but said "dozens" of fire crews and emergency responders are working to contain the fire.

Oak Ridge, Cleveland, Madisonville, Englewood fire departments all coming in to help with the fire on Hatcher Mountain off Wears Valley road in Sevier County. @wbir pic.twitter.com/V7piwmxsZw — Katelyn Keenehan WBIR (@katelynkeenehan) March 30, 2022

"We have crews coming from all across the state," Waters said. "Continue to pray for our emergency personnel."

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said the terrain in the area is steep, making fire suppression efforts difficult.

(Tweet 2/2)🔥 Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire - Wears Valley (Sevier County) 🔥

🔺We are in unified response with Sevier Co.

🔺Local fire depts and Nat’l Parks Service have crews on scene.

🔺Fire is in steep, difficult terrain. pic.twitter.com/Cw8meRLBre — TN Dept. of Ag (@TNAgriculture) March 30, 2022

Sevier County Electric said it will be shutting off power in the Wears Valley Road, Hatcher Mountain and Little Valley areas due to high winds at the request of the EMA and fire departments to prevent more fires from sparking up from downed power lines. As of 8 p.m., roughly 900 customers were without power in those areas.

Strong winds are expected to arrive along with a line of showers that will move into the mountains and foothills overnight.

Hearthside at the Preserve in the Smoky Mountains shared live web cameras overlooking the fire in Wears Valley at this link.

Sevier County Schools will be closed Thursday due to the wildfire and "out of an abundance of caution." Blount County Schools will also be closed Thursday due to "weather-related issues" and numerous power outages.

"Due to areas of the county being affected by wildfires and out of an abundance of caution for our students, parents, and staff members, schools in Sevier County will be closed on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Please stay safe!" Sevierville Intermediate School said.

As of 2 p.m., Tony Ogle, a spokesperson for Sevier County Schools, said the district is evacuating the remaining students from Wearwood Elementary, which is near the Wears Valley fire.

He said about 70 students of 200 enrolled are being brought by bus to the Pigeon Forge Community Center where parents can pick them up.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has asked for the Tennessee Army National Guard to help fight the fire by air, according to Lt. Col. Darrin Haas, the director of public affairs for the Tennessee Army National Guard.

The Tennessee Army National Guard is at McGhee Tyson airbase and is "waiting on standby and ready to go", but they have been told other aircraft are now responding, Lt. Col. Haas said.

Officials with the Tennessee Division of Forestry, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Sevier County Fire Department, Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, the Pigeon Forge Fire Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol's District one strike team, Waldens Creek VFD and the Wears Valley VFD are all responding to the scene as well.

@THPKnoxville District one strike team has boots on the ground in Sevier County to assist with brushfires in the area. @TNHighwayPatrol pic.twitter.com/jskNwmphVp — THPKnoxville (@THPKnoxville) March 30, 2022

There are houses in the area, but it is unclear how close the fire is to those houses, according to Tennessee Division of Forestry spokesperson Nathan Waters.

Two people who own three rental cabins and live on Hatcher Mountain spoke with 10News reporter Katelyn Keenehan on the scene.

"We saw smoke coming up from the bottom of Hatcher Mountain up to Indigo Lane," said Fred Hinds, the cabin owner.

Fred's power went out around 10 a.m. and he and his wife, Monique, began seeing smoke around 11 a.m. The pair have since been evacuated from their home.

Fred and Monique Hindz look out over their house burning on Hatcher Mtn. They had 3 properties up there- now they fear they’ll have none. @wbir pic.twitter.com/pkPfFRVJAB — Katelyn Keenehan WBIR (@katelynkeenehan) March 30, 2022

"One minute the fire is here and then just a few moments later, it'll be over a ridge on the other side of the ridge. That says the wind is high," said Jim Wood, founder of the Wears Valley Ranch, a children's home. "I'm looking out there and saying, 'Dear Lord, please cause this to get under control and don't let the winds be as bad as they're forecasting."

Wood told 10News the children's home has evacuated its 20+ children “out of an abundance of caution.”

It is also unclear how large the fire is at this time.

Jeffrey Shults, a Wears Valley resident, said the fire started around 11 a.m. and was small but is growing "exponentially."

Wears Valley wildfire (3/30-3/31, 2022) 1/14

2/14

3/14

4/14

5/14

6/14

7/14

8/14

9/14

10/14

11/14

12/14

13/14

14/14 1 / 14

WEARS VALLEY UPDATE 3/30 1:23 PM: Evacuations for the immediate area around Shahbark /Preserve area. Shelter has been... Posted by Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, March 30, 2022