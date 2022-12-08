Wild animals at the San Antonio Airport ready to greet passengers

A sloth, an alligator, a macaw and a python walk will be at the airport Friday to give folks an unexpected treat.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Passengers at the San Antonio Airport will be greeted with an unexpected group of animals on Friday.

A sloth, an alligator, a macaw and a python are headed there to greet travelers as part of the airport’s summer tradition to give folks a fun and unexpected animal encounter. Zoomagination, a local non-profit, is bringing the animals to the airport.

People of all ages will have the opportunity to snap sloth selfies, listen to the macaw and pet the alligator and python while learning more about them.

The animals will be at the Terminal B baggage claim from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., then the Terminal A food court from 3:00p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.