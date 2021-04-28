Why you shouldn't store your milk & eggs on the fridge door.

The door is a few degrees warmer. They'll last longer if you put them on a shelf instead.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Listen to this: Cutting back on food waste could save a family of four about $1,500 dollars a year. Wonder how to do it?

“If you’re throwing out a lot, you might be buying too much food - shopping with a list can keep you focused on what you’ll actually use,” said Amy Keating, Consumer Reports Nutritionist.

To avoid finding squishy veggies in the back of the fridge bins - plan to use up fresh fruits and vegetables in the order they go bad - for instance, eat frail fruits and vegetables, like leafy greens and berries before hardier ones, like Brussels sprouts or carrots.

Freezing extra batches of chili or leftovers is a great way to cut back waste - but only if you get around to eating them! Mark leftovers with the date you froze them, and include them in your meal plan.

“Try to use up everything. Give your wraps, soups, and burritos a nutritional boost with leftover veggies. And ripe fruits that are not their prettiest make delicious smoothies while adding fiber,” said Keating.

Or consider buying frozen produce. It's just as nutritious a choice as fresh, and you can take out only what you need and keep the rest frozen.

Keep your dry goods in clear, airtight packaging. Not only will they be less susceptible to dampness and mold, but you're more likely to use up what you can actually see.