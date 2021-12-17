Why San Antonio college student wants to make a difference after liver transplant

“It’s cool to realize to get a new sense of growth you have to chop something off and realize there’s growth within those pains.”

SAN ANTONIO — People say a picture is worth a thousand words, but if Jeremy Garcia’s college graduation pictures could speak, they’d tell an interesting story.

“In January of 2021 I was hospitalized and, in the hospital, not knowing if I would be able to cross the stage,” Garcia said.

Back in 2016 after graduating from high school because of an auto immune disease, Garcia needed a lifesaving liver transplant.

“Dealing with that and taking it in stride for the first freshman year semester was a definite journey in faith,” Garcia said.

Fortunately for him, he got the transplant he needed and has been spreading awareness to get more lifesaving donors ever since.

“I was able to do my first out of the country trip for missions’ trip in Guatemala with my church Grace Avenue Church. Just doing something with a sense of purpose and a sense of trying to fulfill reasoning for why I’m still here and kicking,” Garcia said.

Tomorrow his purpose becomes a little bit clearer.

5 years later he’ll be graduating from Texas A&M University San Antonio with the Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management.

“It’s cool to realize to get a new sense of growth you have to chop something off and realize there’s growth within those pains,” Garcia said.

He hopes his story inspires the next person to get out there and make a difference as well.

“I’m just taking things in stride everyday and stay on top of what we can control,” Garcia said.