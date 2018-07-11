SAN ANTONIO — A multitude of seats were up for grabs in Tuesday’s midterm—the first national elections held since President Donald Trump took office.

Generally, Republicans saw success all over the Lone Star State, punctuated by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s victory in a much-publicized showdown with Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

The battle ended up being the closest U.S. Senate race in Texas in quite some time, but voters didn’t stray from their recent conservative tendencies at the polls. As a result, Cruz will serve a second consecutive six-year term in the U.S. Senate.

The outcome also means Texas voters still haven’t elected a Democratic candidate to the U.S. Senate since 1988.

Nonetheless, voter turnout showed Texans were especially vocal this year, perhaps marking a shift in the state's political landscape.

So...voter turnout was *huge* in Texas for this year’s Senate election.



2018 votes counted so far - 7.56M



Recent turnouts for U.S. Senate elections in Texas in non-presidential election years:



2014 - 4.65M votes

2006 - 4.31M votes

2002 - 4.51M votes@KENS5 #kens5eyewitness — David Lynch (@RealDavidLynch) November 7, 2018

Success wasn't completely absent for the Democratic Party, though, whose candidates flipped two congressional districts in Texas en route to a national reclaiming of the House of Representatives.

In other top Texas positions, Republican incumbents Greg Abbott and Dan Patrick defeated Democratic challengers to continue serving as governor and lieutenant governor, respectively.

Meanwhile, Republican candidates also saw success in congressional districts that are partly comprised of Bexar County.

In House District 21, where longtime U.S. Rep. Larry Smith is retiring, Chip Roy (R) defeated Joseph Kopser (D), ending a race that began with a wide and varied field of 22 candidates.

Staying in Bexar County, Republican incumbent Will Hurd was re-elected by Texans, defeating Democratic challenger Gina Ortiz Jones to represent House District 23—one of the largest in the state.

Representative @WillHurd expected to address crowd of supporters at watch party later tonight. Bexar County early voting numbers showing Hurd leading with 52%. District 23 covers 29 counties, Bexar County being the biggest. I’ll have more coming up on @KENS5. pic.twitter.com/Qry1W4b8x8 — Roxie Bustamante (@RoxieBTV) November 7, 2018

Additionally, incumbent George P. Bush (R) defeated challenger Miguel Suazo (D) to continue serving as Texas land commissioner. And, shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Tylden Shaeffer conceded the race for Bexar County district attorney to Joe Gonzales.

For detailed results of all these races and more, see below.

