11 fun facts about 'Mattress Mack' on his 70th birthday

9. When sales tanked during the oil bust, Mack made a spur-of-the-moment decision to do his own commercials and ad-libbed his now famous “save you money” slogan. A star was born and sales took off again. Watch funny outtakes.

11. Mack is so much more than the guy in the wacky commericals. He's a Houston hero. From opening Gallery Furniture as a refuge to Hurricane Harvey victims to donating furniture to needy families to treating 100 veterans to a trip to the World Series and giving out thousands of free masks during the pandemic, Mack has a heart as big as Texas. Happy 70th birthday Mattress Mack and thank you for all you do!