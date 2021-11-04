'White Lives Matter' rally met with counter-protest in Orange County, 3 arrests made

The WLM rally was part of a nationwide group of protests planned in a handful of cities across the country to combat what organizers see as the threat to the white race from multiculturalism and what they term as the "anti-white" bias in media, government and education. The group was promoting the events though the social media platform Telegram. Attendees were encouraged to wear masks "for anonymity." In the days leading up to the rallies, Huntington Beach police and Orange County sheriff's officials said they would be out in force to keep the peace in the event of a potential square-off between attendees on both sides. Three counter-protesters were taken into custody, the LAT reported. One was accused of amplifying sound, another allegedly obstructed police and had a metal baton, two cans of pepper spray and a knife in his backpack, Huntington Beach Police Lt. Brian Smith told reporters.

Things began to grow heated after 1 p.m., with many people carrying American flags and signs supporting former President Donald Trump getting into profane verbal exchanges with the BLM supporters.



Many counter-demonstrators chanted "Nazis go home!"



At least one WLM supporter was surrounded and violently pushed by several anti-racism demonstrators, according to video posted on Twitter.



Police would not provide specifics about their plans to monitor the rally, other than to say "increased staffing of public safety personnel" was expected.



"There will be a large contingent of police officers working in the area, along with various assets including a regional mounted unit and aviation assets," Smith said Friday. "Additional resources from allied agencies will also be on standby should the need arise, which is common practice for large planned events, including sporting events, community events, rallies and protests."



Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff's Department, said the sheriff has pledged his mounted patrol units to help with crowd control and law enforcement. Investigators were also monitoring online chatter to see if there will be similar protests elsewhere, Braun said.



The events come at a time when anti-Asian bigotry is on the rise during the pandemic and local communities including Newport Beach, Huntington Beach and Villa Park have been papered with fliers advertising the Ku Klux Klan.



Huntington Beach Interim Police Chief Julian Harvey posted the following statement on Facebook Wednesday:



"The Huntington Beach Police Department is aware of the planned events in Huntington Beach on April 11, 2021, and is taking measures to ensure public safety while preserving the participants' ability to exercise their Constitutional rights regardless of the message or ideology.



"We hope events such as this will serve as an opportunity for unity rather than a platform to spread hate, bigotry and division. The City of Huntington Beach proudly stands by the values of diversity, equity and inclusion.



"Toward this end, the men and women of the Huntington Beach Police Department will professionally and impartially perform their duties. I can assure you, we will not tolerate any acts of violence or criminal behavior meant to intimidate others."



On Saturday, the Orange County NAACP issued a statement clarifying its opposition to the counter protest planned by Black Lives Matter, with some of its supporters citing concerns about potential violence.



"The Orange County NAACP does NOT support the upcoming Huntington Beach Counter-Protest to the White Lives Matter Rally on Sunday, April 11, 2021," the statement said.



"While the OC NAACP applauds the efforts of peaceful protest nationwide, we do not sanction this particular event and seek to make our position clear on this issue. Our prayers are for the safety of all individuals, and we would never impede on anyone's right to freedom of speech. The recent articles linking our organization to this event are factually incorrect."