SAN ANTONIO — Four-year-old Elijah Fuentes-Hernandez visits the San Pedro Creek Culture Park twice a week. His mom, Belen Hernandez, said she intentionally parks near the fountains at the headwaters on the trail so that they can have an adventure as they walk to and from downtown appointments.

“I like to walk him down the Riverwalk to let some energy out, so he can play and he likes the view. He likes walking. He likes to look at everything,” Hernandez said.

With Elijah crawling on rocks and leaping from feature to feature, Hernandez said it is a great place for an active boy to explore.

But, she said, there is a problem in paradise because there is often no water in the water-based park. “Honestly, it's only been on about twice and we've been coming since late February,” Hernandez said.

The project engineer admits there have been challenges with the new park. First, contaminants cost taxpayers $135,000 dollars to fix, as patrons were swimming in water that was designed for wading only.

The park’s main fountain and pilot channel were deep enough to cause trouble with high levels of contaminants.

“It's not safe for swimming and it's prohibited by city ordinance, so we made it shallower because we want to make sure that it's safe for the public to use,” Project engineer Kerry Averyt said.

Now, months later, the park's signature water feature has been turned off again. “We've had a recent rain event and whenever we have a rain event, we have the runoff coming from the surrounding streets and properties

and the E.coli count in the water increases, and when it gets above a certain level it becomes unsafe, even for wading,” Averyt said.

In addition to the current closure, the Rain From The Heavens waterfall feature is also scheduled to be closed down for maintenance.

Averyt said, “Tomorrow we'll be shutting off the water. As you can see right now, there's some algae forming on the stainless steel panels, and periodically our maintenance crews have to turn off the water and use water sprayers to spray off the algae to keep it clean.”

Averyt said the growth was not anticipated and they are working to find a solution that will stop the problem without adversely impacting the health of the creek. Because San Pedro Creek is a natural waterway, even though it has man-made enhancements, all maintenance procedures have to be environmentally sound.

“Anything that we use has to be, in the end result, has to be a natural byproduct that won't harm the ecology of the creek” Averyt said.

Averyt said it may take several years of best management practices before the overall health of the stream improves.

In addition to the issues with water, there is also a safety concern on the street west of the park.

Flashing beacons have been installed on a crosswalk leading to the park, but motorists are having trouble learning to slow down and yield to pedestrians.

“We recognized the problem as soon as we opened the park," Averyt said. "The problem is there's a blind line of sight with traffic coming in off the interstate that can't see pedestrians and the pedestrians can't see the traffic coming.”

Averyt said they plan to install a mirror in the area, so that pedestrians can see farther around the blind curve. “We're going to try and spread the word and the awareness of those flashing beacons, and hopefully the public will learn to react to them and if that is not adequate, then we'll look at additional measures such as rumble strips or speed bumps to slow down traffic coming around the curve,” Averyt said.

While they work on solutions, Averyt urged park users to be cautious. Averyt had no estimate for when the water might be turned back on.

For more information about the park, click here.