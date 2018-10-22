SAN ANTONIO — Election day for the midterm race is Tuesday, November 6.

To verify if you're registered to vote, click here.

Polling locations are set up across the entire city of San Antonio. To find a polling location near you, click here.

Early voting is now closed. You'll have to get out to the polls on election day Tuesday.

A valid form of ID is now required to vote in Texas. Here are the seven approved forms of identification, according to the Texas Secretary of State:

Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS

United States military identification card containing the person's photograph

United States citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph

United States passport

