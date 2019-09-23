SAN ANTONIO — Sometimes, in such a fearful world, a fearless church proves anything is possible with a little faith.

"We know that that is the heart of the church, the community, so if we can be together, we can figure out all the rest of it over time," Reverend Elizabeth Knowlton told KENS 5 outside St. Mark's on Sunday.

Hundreds attended service just days after tons of scaffolding collapsed onto the building.

"It was just incredible," Barbara Smith-Townsend remembered. The church member was inside the building less than an hour before the collapse.

"I was so glad choir rehearsal had already dismissed, because I was here on the third floor," she said.

Most of the damage was done to the administrative portion of the building, including the church's air conditioning unit. But with a little help, temporary chillers were installed before Sunday's service.

"Gratitude is always an important posture to have. We always have to be grateful for what we do have and not always look at what we lost," Rev. Knowlton said.

What St. Mark's does have is a congregation counting their blessings that no one died that day.

"We have a lot of love," Smith-Townsend said. "We are a true community."

Since, in the end, it's not the building that makes the church, but rather, the people inside.

"It's just the people," Rev. Knowlton said. "Where the people are, the church is."

