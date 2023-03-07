When to visit museums free in San Antonio

We have rounded up a list of the museum free days for here in San Antonio so you can get some culture and entertainment without breaking the bank.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is home to many world class museums and you see at least one of them for free at some point during the week. And with the cost of many things going up, some budget-friendly family activities are always welcome.

Note that some of the museum free days are are only once or twice a month. Please check with the museum before heading out!

Monday

Doseum

In 2022, the Doseum is offering free Family night the first Monday of each month. A link for ticket reservations will be posted on this page at 8 AM the morning of Free Family Night. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. RSVP is required for all Guests - including Members. Tickets go fast, so be sure to secure yours early.

Tuesday

Witte Museum

The Witte Museum is free every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The museum recommends reserving your ticket through the online portal.

SAMA

The San Antonio Museum of Art offers free admission to Bexar County residents every Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m. generously funded by H-E-B.

Thursday

McNay

Enjoy free general admission every Thursday from 4-9 p.m., courtesy of H-E-B. Special Exhibition access is $10 during these times.

Sunday

McNay

Enjoy free general admission the first Sunday of every month from Noon to 5 p.m., courtesy of the Dickson Allen Foundation. Special Exhibition access is $10 during these times.

SAMA

The San Antonio Museum of Art offers free admission to Bexar County residents on Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon, generously funded by the Mays Family Foundation.

Brisco Western Art Museum

San Antonio and Bexar County residents are invited to join us on the first Sunday of the month for free admission.

