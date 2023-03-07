x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

When to visit museums free in San Antonio

We have rounded up a list of the museum free days for here in San Antonio so you can get some culture and entertainment without breaking the bank.

More Videos

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is home to many world class museums and you see at least one of them for free at some point during the week. And with the cost of many things going up, some budget-friendly family activities are always welcome.

We have rounded up a list of the museum free days for here in San Antonio so you can get some culture and entertainment without breaking the bank.

Note that some of the museum free days are are only once or twice a month. Please check with the museum before heading out!

Monday 

Doseum

In 2022, the Doseum is offering free Family night the first Monday of each month. A link for ticket reservations will be posted on this page at 8 AM the morning of Free Family Night. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.  RSVP is required for all Guests - including Members. Tickets go fast, so be sure to secure yours early.

Click here for more information.

Tuesday

Witte Museum

The Witte Museum is free every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The museum recommends reserving your ticket through the online portal.

Click here for more information.

SAMA

The San Antonio Museum of Art offers free admission to Bexar County residents every Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m. generously funded by H-E-B. 

Click here for more information.

Thursday

McNay

Enjoy free general admission every Thursday from 4-9 p.m., courtesy of H-E-B. Special Exhibition access is $10 during these times.

Click here for more information.

Sunday

McNay

Enjoy free general admission  the first Sunday of every month from Noon to 5 p.m., courtesy of the Dickson Allen Foundation. Special Exhibition access is $10 during these times.

Click here for more information.

SAMA

The San Antonio Museum of Art offers free admission to Bexar County residents on Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon, generously funded by the Mays Family Foundation. 

Click here for more information.

Brisco Western Art Museum

San Antonio and Bexar County residents are invited to join us on the first Sunday of the month for free admission.

Click here for information

Museums for All

 Museums for All is a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums. It allows anyone who receives WIC or SNAP to get $3 admission to participating museums. Those in San Antonio include the Doseum, the McNay, Briscoe, Witte, and San Antonio Museum of Art.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out