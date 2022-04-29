When is it time for your second booster?

There are many factors you need to consider before getting the shot.

SAN ANTONIO — The Biden administration has already given the green light for those over 50 and the immunocompromised to get their second booster shot. But what about the rest of us?

Now that we are transitioning from a pandemic to an endemic the lines become a little fuzzy on when you should get your second booster, and there are a lot of variables that come into play. Dr. Jason Bowling, an infectious disease specialist with University Health told us, "What they're looking at there is waiting for sure of immunity over time. And that happens with either natural infection or vaccine induced immunity."

Dr. Bowling says you need to conduct a personal risk assessment to determine when you should get the next booster. He said, "How old am I? My over 65. What medical policy do I have? Do I take medicines that might suppress my immune system? Those people for sure should be talking to their doctors because they're at higher risk."

Data recently presented to the CDC addressed protection against the Omicron variant, using a 2 to four month time period after the shots found that after 2 doses of the J & J vaccine they are 30 percent effective. After just one does of the J & J and one dose of Pfizer or Moderna the shots are 55 percent effective. But protection is highest with 2 doses of the Pfizer or Moderna, at 63 percent effectiveness.

But after five months boosters offer almost no protection against Omicron, but that is mainly when it comes to severe disease. Dr. Bowling added, "There's immune response, 100% protective that keeps you from getting infected at all, which is idealistic. But then there's also a new protection too, where you have partial immunity, right? So you may still get infected, but you're protected for more severe disease."

And if you haven't gotten the first booster, you need to do it ASAP. Dr. Bowling said, "Given the time that they've had since that their first series, they really should at least have that first booster, make sure that they're well protected, because we are still seeing Omicron cases, subvariant in the community."

University Health is offering COVID vaccine free-of-charge at our pharmacy locations. Appointments not required. To find out where to get a vaccine or booster, as well as times of operation, and what vaccines are available at each location go to wecandoitSA.com.

