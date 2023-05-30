Wheelchair-bound woman chasing dog into street hit by car, critically injured

Police say her leg is broken and she has injuries to her head as well.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman in a wheelchair who chased her dog into the street rolled into traffic and was hit by a passing car, police say.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 400 block of West Houston in downtown San Antonio.

The 69-year-old woman suffered a broken leg and injuries to her head when her wheelchair flipped over on it's side due to the impact.

She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver did stop and render aid, so they are not facing any criminal charges.

This is a developing story.

