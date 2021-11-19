What's open and closed on Thanksgiving: San Antonio's holiday schedule of City services

The City of San Antonio sent a press release with what to expect during the holiday week.

SAN ANTONIO — As San Antonians plan for Thanksgiving, it's important to note what will be open and what will be closed.

The City of San Antonio sent a press release with what to expect during the holiday week.

City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed on Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26 for the holiday. Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation. Other City services will operate as follows:

Open:

Police will be on duty

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26

SAPD's detention center and magistrate offices

Wednesday and Thursday collections for recycling, organics and garbage will be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Friday collections for recycling, organics recycling and garbage will be collected Friday, Nov. 26

Dead animal collection crews will be on duty Friday, Nov. 26

Solid Waste Management Customer Service Call Center will be open Friday, Nov. 26

Animal Care Officers will be on duty

Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be open Friday, Nov. 26

Downtown visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday

Parks and trails

La Villita and Market Square will be open on Friday, Nov. 26

Spanish Governor's Palace will be open on Friday, Nov. 26

Closed:

3-1-1 will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 with the exception of emergency concerns related to animals and traffic malfunctions

All Metro Health clinics and Alamodome Mass Vaccination Clinic

Senior Comprehensive Centers

Senior Nutrition Sites (seniors or the general public may contact individual nutrition sites for holiday schedule information)

Parks & Recreation Community Centers

The San Antonio Natatorium, McFarlin Tennis Center and Barrera Community Fitness Center

Willie Velasquez, Frank Garrett and Claude Black Community Centers

Early Education & Child Care Assistance Services Administrative Offices

Head Start Administrative Offices and school district sites

Pre-K 4 SA Centers and Corporate Office

Darner Central Operations Facility (including the Park Reservations Office)

Fitness in the Park Classes

Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records

SAPD's Administration and Records Section

SAFD Administrative Offices

Brush collection will not operate Thursday, Nov. 25

Bitters Complex (Brush Recycling), 1800 Wurzbach Parkway is closed Thursday, Nov. 25

Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center, 8963 Nelson Rd. is closed Thursday, Nov. 25

Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Road., Rigsby and Culebra) are closed Thursday, Nov. 25

Recycling, organics recycling, and garbage will not be collected Thursday, Nov. 25. They will be collected one day earlier on Wednesday, Nov. 24

Dead animal collection crews will not be on duty Thursday, Nov. 25

Solid Waste Management Administrative offices

Solid Waste Management Customer Service Call Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25

Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25

San Antonio Municipal Court

Office of Historic Preservation

Alamodome Box Office will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25

Central Library and all branch libraries will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24 and will remain closed Nov. 25-26

Neighborhood and Housing Services Department

Carver Community Cultural Center

La Villita and Market Square Administrative Offices

La Villita and Market Square will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25

Spanish Governor's Palace will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25

Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas

Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square