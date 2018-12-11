SAN ANTONIO — The Veterans Day observation continues Monday, November 12. Most city offices will be closed to observe the holiday.
Public safety and emergency services will remain open in normal operation.
Below is a list of city services that are open on Monday:
- Recycling, organics recycling and garbage will be collected
- Police will be on duty
- Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
- 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Downtown visitors will enjoy a parking meter holiday
- Dead animal collection crews will be on duty
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty
- San Antonio Botanical Garden
- La Villita and Market Square shops
- Bitters Brush Recycling Center, 1800 Wurzbach Parkway
- Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center, 8963 Nelson Rd.
- Alicia Trevino Lopez and Doris Griffin Senior Center (with limited services)
- Limited Fitness in the Park and Cultural Classes will be offered- see November schedule for details
- Pre-K 4 SA centers and corporate office
- Head Start administrative offices and school district sites
Below is a list of what's closed on Monday:
- Alamodome Box Office and Administrative Offices
- Central Library and all branch libraries
- All Metro Health clinics
- Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center
- Municipal Court, 401 S. Frio
- Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry
- Senior Comprehensive Centers, with the exception of those listed above
- Senior Nutrition Sites (seniors or the general public may contact individual nutrition sites for holiday schedule information)
- City of San Antonio Community Service Centers
- Child Care Services administrative offices
- Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records
- SAPD's Administration and Records Section
- Parks & Recreation Community Centers
- Parks & Recreation Adult and Senior Centers
- Enrique Barrera Community Fitness Center
- McFarlin Tennis Center, 1503 San Pedro
- San Antonio Natatorium, 1430 W. Cesar Chavez
- Spanish Governor's Palace
- La Villita Administrative Offices
- Market Square Administrative Offices
- Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas
- Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square
- Willie C. Velasquez Emergency Services Center
- SAFD Administrative Offices
