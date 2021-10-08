What's next for Gov. Andrew Cuomo?

Governor Cuomo announced his resignation as the 56th Governor of New York State on Tuesday.

ALBANY, N.Y. — While New York State gears up to welcome a new governor, questions concerning what the future may hold for soon-to-be ousted Governor Andrew Cuomo are circulating.

During Tuesday's Town Hall 'Meet The Press' moderator Chuck Todd told 2 On Your Side's Michael Wooten and Kate Welshofer that while he is not shocked that Cuomo resigned, he is shocked at how quickly he decided to do so.

"The only thing surprising is that he came to this conclusion quicker than folks around him thought he would," Todd said. "They thought he was going to fight the impeachment process longer."

If impeached Cuomo would never be able to run for public office in New York State again, something Todd says likely weighed heavily on his mind.

When asked about potential motivating factors when it came to announcing his resignation, Todd tells 2 On Your Side, "I believe that the single biggest motivator for him to avoid the impeachment process was to avoid that ultimate punishment."

Not to mention his political legacy as a Cuomo - especially here in New York State.

"He doesn't know what else to do for a living other than to work in and around politics," Todd explains. "I think it's more likely than not that he will someday look for a reason to run for office."

Like what?

Todd says he could picture Cuomo running for some form of lower office.

"Could I picture him running for mayor of New York City? I could. You know it's one office his father ran for and never won. Andrew Cuomo knows nothing but politics," Todd says.

But when?

Not in the immediate future...

"Does this become a criminal legal problem for him in civil and criminal court?," Todd asks.

That remains to be seen.