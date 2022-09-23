Whataburger officially lands at San Antonio International Airport

Travelers can stop by for some orange and white swag, and the chance to win Whataburger for a year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas favorite has officially landed at the San Antonio International Airport. You can now chow down on some Whataburger as you wait for your flight.

There's a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony happening at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Terminal A food court.

Whataburger is apparently taking over the space once planned for Chick-fil-A.

You might remember the controversy in 2019 where the city council voted against Chick-fil-A opening in the airport because of past donations by the company's foundation and its owner to anti-LGBTQ organizations.

As for Whataburger, it also has restaurants at other Texas airports, including DFW, Dallas Love Field, and George Bush Intercontinental in Houston.