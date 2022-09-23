Whataburger officially lands at San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas favorite has officially landed at the San Antonio International Airport. You can now chow down on some Whataburger as you wait for your flight.
There's a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony happening at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Terminal A food court.
Whataburger is apparently taking over the space once planned for Chick-fil-A.
You might remember the controversy in 2019 where the city council voted against Chick-fil-A opening in the airport because of past donations by the company's foundation and its owner to anti-LGBTQ organizations.
As for Whataburger, it also has restaurants at other Texas airports, including DFW, Dallas Love Field, and George Bush Intercontinental in Houston.
Travelers can stop by for some orange and white swag, and the chance to win Whataburger for a year.