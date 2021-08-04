Looking to make six figures? Whataburger is hiring

The fast-food chain is offering a free virtual leadership conference to lure "business leaders ready for new opportunities and the potential to earn six-figures."

SAN ANTONIO — Whataburger said it's planning to hire about 50,000 people as it plans to open three dozen new locations across the U.S. The San Antonio-based fast-food chain is also offering a free virtual leadership conference to lure "business leaders ready for new opportunities and the potential to earn six-figures."

"There truly is no better time to be at Whataburger. Coming off the best year in our 70+ year history, we are excited to expand our invaluable team of family members and leadership," said Ed Nelson, President and CEO of Whataburger.

This year, Whataburger is opening 37 new locations, across 14 markets, including Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Jacksonville, Pensacola, Panama City and Tallahassee – and in new markets such as Kansas City, Nashville and Colorado Springs.

Nelson said the perks are not just financial.

"We offer flexible schedules to fit your life, the potential to earn six figures, great benefits and an opportunity to be a true leader in your community through Whataburger resources," he said. "As an operating partner or manager, not only do you run a multi-million-dollar business, you also make a difference in the lives of your team and all the people in your Whataburger neighborhood."

Whataburger's "Pivot You Conference" (a free virtual leadership conference) will be held on April 21 with NBA legend David Robinson, award-winning chef Aarón Sánchez and founder of the Pivot Method Jenny Blake. The idea is to offer "tips, tools and advice from some heavy hitters" to help inspire people's career journeys.

During the event, which you do need to register for, you can sign up for a real-time interview with Whataburger or request free career advice via chat.

You can also check out current leadership opportunities. The live events will be recorded and available to registrants later in the day and the weeks to follow.