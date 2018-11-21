SAN ANTONIO — As part of a purge that many restaurant chains and grocery stores across the country are taking part in, Whataburger is putting a hold on selling salads at its locations following an alert by the Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday to avoid romaine lettuce.

The CDC attributes its warning to a sudden outbreak of E. coli in the U.S. and Canada.

Flyers could be seen posted over Whataburger’s menus the following day stating they are temporarily halting sales of its salads “out of an abundance of caution.”

“The iceberg and leafy lettuce in our burgers and sandwiches are not part of the (CDC) investigation,” the flyer states.

At least we can breathe a sigh of relief that their burgers haven't been affected/

