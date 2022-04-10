Whataburger debuts new breakfast bowls

The post says the bowl comes fully-loaded with eggs, hash browns, bacon or sausage, cream gravy, cheese, and a fresh baked biscuit!

TEXAS, USA — Whataburger is wading into the world of breakfast bowls with its latest menu item

The iconic Texas burger chain introduced the new bowl in a Facebook post Tuesday.

The post says the bowl comes fully-loaded with eggs, hash browns, bacon or sausage, cream gravy, cheese, and a fresh baked biscuit!

The post already has hundreds of shares and comments, with followers expressing their excitement for the new item and at least one positive review.

One Facebook follower said "Got mine this morning. Y’all, it’s good!!!!"

Lots of commenters took the opportunity ask for the return of the fan favorite "Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit", which was recently taken off the menu. So let's hope Whataburger is listening!

See the Facebook post below:

The Breakfast Bowl is HERE! Introducing your new morning craving! Our Breakfast Bowl comes fully-loaded with eggs, hash browns, bacon or sausage, cream gravy, cheese, and a fresh baked biscuit! Posted by Whataburger on Tuesday, October 4, 2022

