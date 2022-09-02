Fiesta parade routes explained, tickets on sale now

We are less than a month out from the biggest celebration in San Antonio! Here's what you need to know about the parade and where you can find tickets.

SAN ANTONIO — We are less than a month out from the start of the biggest celebration in San Antonio, Fiesta!

The 10-day festivals runs from March 31-April 9. We are breaking down what you need to know about the two biggest parades of the festival.

Battle of Flowers

The Battle of Flowers parade has been around for over 100 years starting in 1891. It began as a celebration to honor the heroes of the Alamo, Goliad and the Battle of San Jacinto, according to the parade's website. The organization is an all-women volunteer organization with 400 members.

Fiesta Flambeau

Fiesta Flambeau Parade got its start in 1948 after Fiesta entrepreneur Reynolds Andricks recommended a new parade take place, thus Fiesta Flambeau was born. The parade is inspired by the night parades of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, according to the parade's website. This parade kickstarts the 11 days of Fiesta.

Route changes for 2022

There have been changes made to the parade route along with the forming area --- here's everything you need to know.

The Battle of Flowers parade which will take place on April 8 and will follow the same route as the Fiesta Flambeau parade that will take place April 9. The routes are as follows: They both will start at E. Locust Street and N. Main, and the forming area will be at Crockett Park. The parade will then continue down N. Main and take a slight turn onto Lexington and continue through Madison Square Park. From there, the parade will turn onto N. St. Mary's, then take a right turn onto Brooklyn.

From Brooklyn, the parade will continue onto Avenue E, go right past the Alamo Plaza and will finish on Commerce Street.

Tickets

It is free to watch the parade from anywhere along the route, but more comfortable seating is available at a cost, with proceeds going to charities. If you would like to buy tickets to the Battle of Flowers parade, click here. If you would like to buy Fiesta Flambeau tickets, click here.