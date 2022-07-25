According to the American Meteor Society, more than 200 reports of a fireball came in last night.

HOUSTON — What exactly was that lighting up the sky over Texas last night?

Several people were talking about it on social media and some even captured it on video.

According to the American Meteor Society, more than 200 reports of a fireball came in last night. The AMS says it happened at 10:24 p.m. and was visible in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

Looking at their map, the biggest concentration of reports came from Texas, primarily the Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio areas, but some in Corpus Christi and even further south.

Though not confirmed as a meteor, there are three active meteor showers right now – the Southern Delta Aquariids, which peaks on July 29 and 30, the Alpha Capricornids, which peaks on July 30 and 31 and the Perseids, which peaks on August 11 and 12.

