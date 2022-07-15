What to see at the River City Cluster of Dog Shows

Over 1,000 dogs will be competing each day this weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — Dog lovers in San Antonio have a lot to look forward to this weekend. The river city cluster of dog shows is under way at the exposition hall at the Freeman Coliseum.

It is the thirty-fourth year for the River City Cluster of dog shows. It attracts dogs, breeders, and handlers from all over the country to the Freeman Expo Hall.

It is referred to as a cluster because it's made up of several different clubs holding all their shows all in one weekend, according to Pat Ferguson with the Bexar County Kennel Club

It is, in fact four all-breed shows hosted by the Bexar County Kennel Club and the Kennel Club Of Greater Victoria. You can see all kinds of dogs here big, and small.

"This is Calcifer,” said Eleanor Moffett, introducing her 8-month old standard poodle.

Moffett is a San Antonio owner/handler, but this show draws competitors from all over the country and even internationally. Ferguson said she’s seen competitors from Canada and Brazil and that there are two Westminster dog show winners.

"We have over a thousand each day,” she said. “It's a different number every day. tomorrow is the most with 1200 and some-odd."

197 breeds will be strutting their stuff from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through Sunday and there are plenty of dog related goods up for sale.

"For me, this is a fairly big show,” Moffett said. “Most of the UKC shows I'm used to are a lot smaller, a little bit more lax. So, this is more of a formal event, but there's still some really friendly people here and there's not so many people that it's like over-crowded or anything."

As a dog-groomer, Moffett’s position is semi-professional, but she says amateurs and enthusiasts shouldn't be intimidated.

"Even if you don't have the best dog out there, it's really fun to come and learn how to show and learn about the sport of pure-bred dogs," she said.

Admission to the show is free, but there is a $10 fee to park.