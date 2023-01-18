What to know for tax season 2023

Here are some important dates and info to keep in mind.

ODESSA, Texas — Tax season is here, and the deadline to file for most Americans is Tuesday, April 18.

That's because April 15 is a Saturday and the next weekday, April 17th, is recognized as a holiday.



If you think you're going to need an extension make sure that you get that request in by April 18th.

Taking an extension allows you to get an extra six months. This means that you're new deadline would then be October 16th.

Now when it comes to filing as single or married it may seem pretty straight forward, but there's something newlyweds need to keep in mind.

If you weren't considered married yet on December 31, 2022, then you still need to file as single. But if you were already married prior to December 31 then you can jointly file as married.

Another common question asked online is what is a consumption tax?

A consumption tax is a tax on the purchase of a good or service.

Consumption taxes can take the form of sales taxes, tariffs and other taxes on consumed goods and services.

Basically it's a type of indirect tax which is paid by the consumer along with the cost of the product or services at the time of purchase.