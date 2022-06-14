What you need to know about the Odessa water situation

Here's a quick recap of everything going on with the water situation in Odessa.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is currently dealing with a water outage as crews work to repair a water main break.

While there is a lot of information circulating right now, here are the basics of what you need to know.

The City of Odessa will be holding a press conference at 4 p.m. We will be livestreaming the conference here on NewsWest9.com.

What is happening?

A water main break occurred in the area of 42nd Street, San Jacinto and Tom Green.

At this time the city hasn't said what the reason for the 24" broken transmission water line is. However, according to the city and State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, crews are working around the clock to fix it.

A disaster declaration has been issued and crews are working to provide water to places like the hospitals and nursing homes.

When will water be restored?

While the city doesn't have a specific time in place for when water will be restored, officials during a press conference hopes it will be fixed by Wednesday morning.

As of 4 p.m., the line is anticipated to be repaired within 4 hours. Once that happens, the city will need to restore the plant which was shut down and allow it to recharge.

Is there a boil water notice?

There is currently a boil water notice for the Ector County Utility District and for most of the City of Odessa.

Anyone who is able to get any water from their faucet should boil it thoroughly before cooking with it or using it for drinking water or brushing their teeth.

Once the water has been restored and the plant has been fully recharged, the boil water notice will remain in place for at least 24 hours while crews make sure the water is safe.

Where can I find water?

Rep. Landgraf says there will be three distribution sites for water Tuesday.

Ector County Coliseum

McKinney Park

Farwest Event Center at FM 1936 and W. University (This location is out of water for the evening)



These sites will begin setting up at 1:40 p.m. The city says these sites will stay open until 7 p.m. or until they run out of supplies.

Wednesday they will have more water available. Citizens can keep an eye out for when more stations will be set up.

At this time water is limited to one case per vehicle.

Look below for the traffic flow the city is planning at this time.

What locations are shut down?

Several businesses and offices are closed Tuesday and could potentially remained closed the next few days as water issues persist.

Most schools are closed and hospitals are limiting procedures, though ERs are still open.

For a full list of closures you can click or tap here.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stick with NewsWest 9 as we work to bring you the latest information on this situation.