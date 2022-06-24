What to expect at this year's "Pride Bigger than Texas"

The 19-year-old festival returns Saturday after being on hold for two years due to COVID.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — After two years, Pride Bigger Than Texas is making a big return Saturday with over 150 parade entries and major sponsorships like Bud Light and USAA.

"We started in a small parking lot here off of Main Avenue has now turned into this large festival," Pride San Antonio Inc. President Phillip Barcena reminisced about the festivals humble origins.

The growth that comes with holding San Antonio's very first Pride Week has Barcena nervous yet excited.

“we don't have control over everything,” he said. “But, it's really great because of all the different organizations that have now started to participate in this. And then partnering and looking at long term relationships in the future.”

He said the week-long celebration was inspired by another San Antonio mainstay.

“We modeled it after dream week, because we know that goes back to the community,” Barcena said.

Preparations are underway for its culminating event on Saturday: The Pride Bigger Than Texas festival and parade at Crockett Park. Barcena said it will be a celebration and a family affair.

“We do a large area for the kids as well,” he said. “We have inflatables, we're going to have aerialists, and acrobats, here, entertainers circus performers, we also have performers on the stage.”

Pride Bigger Than Texas hasn't been held since 2019 due to COVID restrictions. This year’s event will offer free COVID testing and vaccinations.

“they're going to be set up in our kids area to encourage families not only to get COVID tested, but also get their children's vaccines and they can do that for this upcoming school year,” said Barcena.

Barcena says he's encouraged by the higher attendance he's been seeing at events with the inception of Pride Week, especially since the last Pride Bigger Than Texas festival in 2019 attracted roughly 15,000 people.